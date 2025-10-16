Stephen Colbert Shreds JD Vance’s Defense of Racist GOP Group Chat

Stephen Colbert tackled the shocking texts that were leaked Tuesday from a Young Republicans online group chat, which included over 250 slurs and one text reading, “I love Hitler.”

The Young Republicans is an organization of over 500 members of the Republican Party between the ages of 18 and 40. Despite the organization apologizing for the texts, Vice President JD Vance defended the group chat, first on X, and again on a new episode of the Charlie Kirk Show podcast.

“Kids do stupid things, especially young boys,” Vance said.

Colbert jokingly replied in his monologue Wednesday, “It’s true. When I was in Cub Scouts, about 10 years old, me and my troop invaded Poland.”

Colbert continued, “One problem with Vance’s logic here about the young boys... Despite their name, Young Republicans, to be a member of the group you have to be at least 18, and some members are up to 40 years old.”

Colbert joked, “Because nothing says young like getting your first routine colonoscopy.”

Colbert roasted the “I love Hitler” message specifically, saying, “This one’s tough to spin.”

The late-night host joked, “‘What? I was talking about Pete Hitler and his honky-tonk bluegrass band. You’re telling me there’s another Hitler? What did he do?’”

Colbert further emphasized the damning nature of the group chat’s messages, noting there were “2,900 pages of texts.”

“These young Republicans also text each other an array of slurs, jokes about enslavement, disparaging comments about Jews, women, Black people, and other minorities,” Colbert said.

“And they knew it was bad,” Colbert added, “Because one of them also texted, ‘If we ever had a leak of this chat, we would be cooked.’”

Colbert mocked one member of the group chat, New York Young Republican Chairman Bobby Walker, for apologizing for the texts while adding, “Portions of the chat may have been altered, taken out of context, or otherwise manipulated.”