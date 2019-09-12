On Wednesday, for the second night in a row, Stephen Colbert had something positive to say about President Donald Trump.

“After a string of vaping-related deaths, the FDA is banning flavored e-cigarettes,” the Late Show host said, characterizing the Trump administration’s decision as “not bad.” Of course, he still found plenty to make fun of when it came to the president’s announcement.

Specifically, Colbert zeroed in on First Lady Melania Trump’s apparent role in that decision.

“That’s how the first lady got involved. She’s got a son,” Trump said before quickly adding the word “together.” He called their son Barron a “beautiful young man,” adding that Melania “feels very, very strongly” about this issue.

“Nice save, buddy,” Colbert said with a sarcastic clap. Then, as the president, he added, “First lady has got a son—together—it’s a mutual son, of course, I’m very involved with the doings of it, and so is the first lady, who is a lovely mother, together, who I love and know her name so well that I won’t waste your time saying it out loud. So…Tim Apple.”

Meanwhile, on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah also noticed the slip from the president, saying, “‘She’s got a son?’ You mean the son she made with you?”

“How on earth does Trump forget that he has a son?” Noah asked. “He’s like the world’s worst dad,” he added, comparing the president to Darth Vader.

But “at least Darth Vader claimed his son,” the host added, joking that Trump would have said, “Luke, she is your mother.”