Stephen Fry: I Did Cocaine At Buckingham Palace

The comedian Stephen Fry as admitted taking cocaine in Buckingham Palace at the height of his drug addiction.

The comedian included the palace in a long list of venues where he took the drug, including the House of Commons, BBC Television Centre and various private members clubs, in his new autobiography called More Fool Me.

Fry said: “I take this opportunity to apologise unreservedly, to the owners, managers or representatives of the noble and ignoble premises and to the hundreds of private homes, offices, car dashboards, tables, mantelpieces and available polished surfaces that could so easily have been added to this list of shame.

“You may wish to have me struck off, banned, blackballed or in any other way punished for past crimes; surely now is the time to reach for the phone, the police or the club secretary.”