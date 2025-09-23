Stephen Miller Ally to Exit Justice After 10 Months

Anti-immigration Stephen Miller’s confidant, Chad Mizelle, will leave his post after less than a year in the job, driving Trump’s ambition onto American streets.

Mizelle helped steer the Civil and Civil Rights Divisions, described as “key engines of defending and advancing Trump’s agenda.”

Mizelle, who is leaving as chief of staff at the Justice Department within weeks, pledged to keep “exposing the left-wing groups responsible for violence across America.”

Mizelle started his role last December as part of the incoming Trump administration. He will head back to Florida, where his wife, Kathryn, sits on the federal bench in Tampa.

Attorney General Pam Bondi publicly praised Mizelle’s “professionalism” and “sound judgment.” Her deputy, Todd Blanche, said Mizelle had “strengthened our work to advance justice and protect the American people.”

Pam Bondi said she would miss Mizelle. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Miller, Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, went further, telling Axios, “Chad Mizelle has been instrumental in delivering on President Trump’s historic America First Agenda and producing momentous legal victories over and over again.”

Mizelle’s exit caps a brief but powerful run for the 2013 Cornell Law grad and former acting general counsel at DHS under Trump’s first term.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller praised his successes. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

It comes as Bondi’s DOJ faces intensifying scrutiny over politicization and purges.

Mizelle worked with Bondi to roll back Biden-era directives and remove officials the Trump team claims politicized the department under the predecessor.

In July, multiple outlets reported a series of firings of career officials who had worked on Trump-related cases. Critics, including lawmakers, have pressed Bondi and Blanche on the dismissals.

The department also claims 21 Supreme Court wins over the past eight months, many of which reversed district court rulings.

Chad Mizelle, photographed at church in 2015, converted to catholicism in 2012. The Washington Post/Getty Images

Before returning to government, Mizelle served as chief legal officer at Jared Kushner’s private-equity firm Affinity Partners.