Stephen Miller Blows Up Over Gavin Newsom Insult

A fiery Stephen Miller has raged at Gavin Newsom after a specific post by the California governor’s press office labeled him a “fascist.”

The Governor Newsom Press Office X account posted in all caps last Friday, “STEPHEN MILLER IS A FASCIST!” The post has now had over 31 million views.

Miller initially shared the post with the caption, “Why do you think they posted this?” The Californian Governor’s Press Office responded, “Because you’re a fascist.” MAGA soon responded in droves to support Miller, including Fox’s Maria Bartiromo, anti-trans lawmaker Nancy Mace and Senator Mike Lee.

Donald Trump Jr. shared the post, adding, “He knows exactly what he’s doing.” The Press Office replied “Yes, calling out your dad and his authoritarian stooges for being fascists.”

Miller, clearly still peeved, appeared on Hannity on Fox News on Tuesday to address the post.

Sean Hannity and Stephen Miller discuss Gavin Newsom on Fox News. screen grab

“I asked the question, ‘Why did Gavin Newsom say Stephen Miller is a fascist?,” Miller said.

“It is a message that his team is sending to all the crazies and lunatics out there. We’re not going to absolve Democrats of responsibility anymore. There’s a reason why all of these killers and lunatics and terrorists adopt the same language. They say they are trying to kill the fascist and stop the fascists. This is deliberate.”

Miller also claimed the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the attempt on the life of Donald Trump and the attack on an ICE office in Dallas last week were all down to criminals on the left.

“They have been radicalized by Democrat Party rhetoric that describes anyone who doesn’t share their warped and twisted world view as fascists, worthy by implication of execution,” Miller stated. “They are using this language to mark people, to put a target on them.”

“The Democrat Party has become a party that openly aids encourages and foments violence,” he added.

Miller himself is no stranger to throwing the term “fascist” around at Democrats.

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks onstage during the NYT Climate Forward 2025 at The Times Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. Yana Paskova/Getty Images for NYT

“The Biden Administration’s decision to launch a fascist “Ministry of Truth” creates an existential new urgency to restoring free speech online—and quickly," he posted on X in 2022.