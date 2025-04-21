Stephen Miller Comes Out Swinging With Bonkers Demand for... Reparations?

Top White House aide Stephen Miller thinks Americans deserve reparations for “damages inflicted by mass migration.”

In a Friday interview on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, Miller scoffed at a Democratic senator’s idea to fine the government $1 million for each day that it refuses to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported to El Salvador.

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse earlier floated the possibility of imposing a civil contempt sanction on the Trump administration for each day that it flouts a unanimous Supreme Court order to “facilitate” the return of Abrego Garcia to the U.S.

Miller grew increasingly hysterical as he went off on a litany of issues that he blamed on immigrants.

Where do Americans go to get repaid for the damages inflicted by mass migration? pic.twitter.com/lG0PUgTtJU — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 19, 2025

“Where does our whole country go to get repaid for all of the wealth, all of the prosperity and security, that has been stolen from us by decades of uncontrolled, illegal mass migration?” he asked. “We all deserve reparations for what has been stolen from us.”

Miller claimed, without providing evidence, that American schools are “in chaos and disarray” because of immigration.

“We used to have a functioning public school system in this country. Then we had open borders,” he said. “Nobody’s learning how to read or write. An entire generation of Americans—multiple generations, in fact—have been robbed of educational opportunities.”

The White House deputy also pointed the finger at migrants for the rise of foreign gangs in cities like Los Angeles, deaths caused by fentanyl, and violence against Americans.

“Where do any of their families go to get reparations?” Miller said. “There aren’t enough volumes that could fit into a library to calculate the carnage that has been inflicted by the Democratic Party’s policy of open borders.”

It’s not the first time the White House has justified the mistaken deportation of Abrego Garcia—an El Salvadoran who has been living in Maryland for over a decade—by bringing up unrelated incidents involving immigrants.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to link Abrego Garcia to the brutal rape and killing of Rachel Morin at the hands of a different immigrant.

The Trump administration has repeatedly insisted that Abrego Garcia is a member of the international criminal gang MS-13, but even the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has called the evidence supporting this claim "thin, to say the least."