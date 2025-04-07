John Roberts Throws Trump a Bone in Maryland Man’s Mistaken Deportation Case

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts handed the Trump administration a small win Monday in the case of a seemingly mistaken deportation of a Maryland man to a mega-prison in El Salvador.

Roberts agreed to pause a midnight deadline for the government to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador last month despite an earlier order from an immigration judge indicating that local gangs would likely persecute him.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the return of Garcia after the Trump administration admitted that he should not have been shipped off to El Salvador.

In an emergency appeal to block Xinis’ order, Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that the federal court’s injunction was “patently unlawful.”

“The district court has no jurisdiction over the Government of El Salvador and thus no authority to order Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States,” he wrote.