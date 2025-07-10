Stephen Miller Cut Short on Fox News by Dying Camera Battery

Stephen Miller lost a public battle with a dying camera battery while talking up his beloved immigration crackdown live on Fox News.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Miller was talking up ICE with Hannity guest host Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday when the awkward tech fail happened.

Conway, who also hosted last night’s show while Sean Hannity is away, introduced her special guest as “Homeland security adviser and one of my favorite colleagues from the first-term, Stephen Miller.”

Stephen Miller's battery runs out live on Fox News. Fox News

The president’s adviser had started explaining to why, “The greatest gift that could be given by America to ICE officers is what is in President Trump’s ‘Big beautiful bill’.”

Miller continued his MAGA monologue, blaming “decades of prior bad leadership” for America now being “infiltrated by the most dangerous criminal organizations on planet Earth.”

Oops. Someone forgot to charge up the camera. Fox News

As he was listing off the new influx of “ICE officers, ICE charter flights and ICE attorneys” the screen went black, displaying “Battery level low. Exchange battery.”

Miller kept talking as the studio cut back to a stunned Conway. Then a full meltdown occurred when Miller’s audio also dropped out, mid-sentence. After a pause, Conway said, “Stephen Miller, thank you so much.”

The Trump adviser shared a clip of his appearance, including the abrupt ending, on his X account but did not explain what happened.

The Daily Beast has approached Fox News for comment.

Kellyanne Conway shocked as Stephen Miller’s battery runs out live on Fox News. Fox News

A regular on Fox News, Miller earlier this week said on Jesse Watters Primetime that traffic issues could be blamed on migrants.