Stephen Miller Is Now Yelling About Immigrants Causing Traffic

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has come up with a new line of attack to demonize migrants: traffic.

“Why is it that Democrats are so insistent that unlimited numbers of illegals from countries that are incapable of managing their own affairs come here? Countries like Somalia, countries like Haiti, countries that have no history of successful self-government, they want unlimited numbers of illegals and refugees from those countries to come here?” Miller told Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime.

“What has it done to our schools? What has it done to our hospitals? What has it done to just traffic in our cities?”

Miller, the architect of many of President Donald Trump’s most hardline immigration proposals, appeared on Fox to push the conservative narrative that Democrats are encouraging rhetoric against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and other officials, which Miller suggests is leading to real-world violence.

Stephen Miller also accused Democrats of inciting "violent terrorist attacks" against ICE officers on Fox News. Andrew Cabello-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

This includes recent protests in Los Angeles against ICE raids, and an incident involving an armed man who opened fire at a Border Patrol facility in Texas on Monday. The suspect, 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, was shot dead by police, although law enforcement said a motive for the attack has not yet been.

Miller, who once pushed ICE to detain at least 3,000 migrants a day to fulfill Trump’s plan for the largest mass deportation in U.S. history, told Watters that ICE agents are facing a “campaign of terror” by “radical” Democrats, including alleged doxxing of officers’ family members.

The recent passing of Donald Trump's spending bill could see ICE become the largest federal law enforcement in U.S. history. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

He also praised the work of ICE, not just for their apparent role in reducing traffic levels in cities by detaining migrants.

“Every issue that affects our quality of life—public safety, drugs, crime, education, health care, waiting in the emergency room—all exacerbated, worsened, and undermined by mass illegal immigration,” Miller said.

“ICE officers are heroes, and they need the support of the American people. President Trump is liberating our towns, just as he promised, just as the American people overwhelmingly voted to give him a mandate to do just five months ago,” Miller added.