Stephen Miller Declares Bonkers New War After Dem’s Victory

Stephen Miller wildly claimed the U.S. is in the grips of a new “Cold War” amid the rise of progressive Democrats before the midterms.

In a typically unhinged rant on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, the White House deputy chief of staff suggested Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan’s U.S. Senate primary is the latest example of Democrats nominating “communist candidates” for office.

“We spent decades fighting a Cold War with the Soviet Union. I choose my words carefully, but I want to say this—that Cold War has come home. It’s here in America,” Miller said.

“This is the biggest, greatest, most existential struggle this country will ever face. Because if communists get control of House seats, then Senate seats and governors’ mansions, the American dream that for 250 years our heroes bled and died for is gone, and it won’t come back because they will never let you get it back.”

Abdul El-Sayed could be America’s first Muslim senator if he goes on to win in the midterms. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Miller also visibly melted down and began yelling while suggesting the general public would “thunderously reject the Democrats’ embrace of communism” in November’s midterms. He also criticized El-Sayed for campaigning with progressive streamer Hasan Piker.

El-Sayed’s campaign received a boost after being endorsed by Piker, who has been widely criticized for suggesting that the U.S. deserved the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks following decades of controversial foreign policy, which he has since apologized for.

“To have someone running for Senate who’s going to associate with that kind of evil,” Miller said. “And where is [Chuck] Schumer? Where is [Hakeem] Jeffries? Where are any of the leaders of the Democratic Party? They are supporting it. They are embracing it. They are allowing it.”

A number of other progressive Democrats, such as Texas Senate candidate James Talarico and Colorado congressional nominee Melat Kiros, will be on the ballot in November’s crucial midterm elections.

While dozens have been successful in Democratic primaries, the question remains whether they can also drum up enough support in the general election as the party seeks to flip both the House and Senate.

Stephen Miller regularly appears on Sean Hannity’s show to go on deranged rants. Screengrab/Fox News

During Wednesday’s episode of his eponymous show, Hannity suggested there is a “clear and present danger” that progressive candidates will win across the country in November if Republican voters do not bother to cast their ballots.

“When leftists get control, and they ultimately turn socialist and then communist, there’s a point of no return. You can’t save your schools. You can’t save your city. You can’t save your community because they hoard power,” Miller ranted.