Stephen Miller Goes on Unhinged Rant About ‘Communist Woke Culture’ Destroying America

Stephen Miller launched into an angry diatribe about the “communist woke culture” that he claimed is destroying America.

The deputy White House chief of staff appeared with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in the White House briefing room Thursday to lecture the media about “common sense.”

But after Leavitt introduced him, Miller spent 12 minutes ranting about President Donald Trump’s achievements, the failures of former President Joe Biden’s administration, and the missteps of the media.

He claimed that, “without doubt,” the first months of the second Trump administration were “the greatest 100 days to begin any American Presidency in the history of this nation.”

The president “inherited an economic catastrophe, a border catastrophe, a public safety catastrophe and a cultural catastrophe, and in every case, he has reversed those catastrophes and brought America into the new golden age,” Miller said.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, joined by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaks at the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 1, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“One of the most significant crises that President Trump inherited upon taking office was the wave of racial discrimination, so-called Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies that have taken over both public sector and private sector entities all across the United States of America,” he continued. “Perhaps the most dramatic example of this is that our air traffic controllers were being hired and promoted based on race and gender, not their ability to conduct our nation’s air traffic.”

Barely stopping for breath, Miller said the administration was battling the “junk fake science” of the Biden White House and the “obviously insane, cruel and unacceptable” practice of promoting “prison rape by putting men into female prisons.”

He said Trump “has taken on every entrenched power structure and system all across this government, this swamp, this town, that includes, of course, the DOGE efforts to slash corrupt, wasteful government spending, graft and corruption, and to stop billions of taxpayer dollars from going to radical left NGOs.

“These are left-wing nonprofits that are used to advance illegal immigration, to advance open borders, to advance gender ideology, and to advance all of this insanity that has been turning our country in the wrong direction for so many years.”

Gathering pace, Miller continued: “These are just some of the things that have ushered in the new golden age, along with his fight to restore the peace that we had for four years under the previous administration, before Joe Biden sunk this planet into bloodshed and war in the Middle East, in Europe and rising tensions in Asia.”

Echoing Trump’s criticism of the media, the Trump adviser insisted the media should be ashamed of its coverage of the judicial fight over the deportation of a Maryland father that justice officials admitted was a mistake.

🔥 @StephenM unleashes on the media's hypocrisy: "It is a sad reflection on the state of our media and many of the outlets represented in this room that you obsessively try to shill for this MS-13 terrorist... Each and every one of you that sides over and over again with these… pic.twitter.com/ElkxTuTbk6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 1, 2025

“To the extent that you covered it at all, it was because President Trump forced you to cover it by highlighting it repeatedly, over and over again,” he said. “With your coverage, are trying to force innocent Americans to have these people as their neighbors, and then one day, their daughter may be abducted from their home and raped and murdered.

“So you’re not going to get an ounce of sympathy from this administration or President Trump for the terrorists who invaded our homes and our country,” he added.