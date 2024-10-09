Stephen Miller of All People Stops by Fox News to Give Tips on Attracting Women

When Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday turned to Stephen Miller—yes, that Stephen Miller—for dating advice, the former White House aide and speechwriter for Donald Trump responded by telling men to “wear your Trump support on your sleeve.”

Watters, who had claimed that his show has been receiving “a lot of texts from women about Miller and his appearances, and his appearance,” asked Miller, “What do you have to say for yourself?”

Miller then provided the keys to what he believed would equate to a “fantastic” dating life.

“I’m married now and I have children, but I wasn’t married that long ago. I was single and I was on the market. If you are a young man—it’s very important in an election season—who’s looking to impress the ladies, to be the alpha, to be attractive, the best thing you can do is to wear your Trump support on your sleeve,” said Miller, who previously declared Trump a “style icon.”

“Show that you are a real man, show that you are not a beta, right?” Miller continued. “Be a proud and loud Trump supporter, and your dating life will be fantastic.”

Miller’s advice seems to run counter to prevailing wisdom. For one, Trump didn’t obtain a majority of the female vote in either 2016 (39 percent) or 2020 (44 percent). Additionally, only about 4 in 10 women say they would go on a date with someone who voted for the opposing candidate, according to a 2021 survey of college students nationwide.

There are also the consequences—in some cases, fatal—of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees all voting to overturn Roe v. Wade. Ten states, for instance, have since banned abortions, without exceptions for rape or incest. Trump remains “proud” of the court’s ruling, despite its dismal polling numbers among young women of all affiliations.

And then there’s the fact that Trump has been found liable for sexual abuse and subsequently defamation—not to mention him having sex with a pornstar while married to his current wife, Melania, and with four-month-old Barron Trump at home.

If any of these factors occurred to Miller, he didn’t mention them.

Watters, who has dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris as a “frightened woman” and made suggestive comments about her that he insists weren’t “sexual,” responded by predicting Miller’s advice would prompt many more messages to his primetime show.