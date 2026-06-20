Stephen Miller Offers Questionable Expertise on Manliness to Attack Star Dem

Stephen Miller has bizarrely questioned the gender of a top Democratic candidate running in a midterm election.

The senior adviser to President Donald Trump said he will not refer to the Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico as a man during a Fox News appearance on Hannity.

“All I can say about Talarico is that Texas is not going to elect an individual—I can’t call him a man—who knows what gender he is?” Miller told Sean Hannity, who had just referenced Talarico’s past remarks that God is non-binary and that there are six genders.

Republicans are seeking to shift attention in the Texas Senate race away from policy and toward James Talarico’s personal life, including his girlfriend and diet. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

Talarico, who represents Austin in the state House, won the Democratic primary in March. His oft-discussed “God is non-binary” comment came in 2021 when he was defending transgender student athletes after Texas Republicans advanced legislation to ban them from competing on sports teams aligned with their identity.

The Democrat has also said there are six genders based on chromosomal combinations. His remarks have since been used by Republicans in attack ads against him.

“They’re not going to elect an individual, an entity, who has said the thing he loves most in the whole world is trans children,” Miller continued on Hannity’s show.

It is not the first time that the White House deputy chief of staff has used Talarico’s support for transgender rights to attack him. He has also wrongly claimed on X that “the Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender Senate candidate.”

Miller’s comments echo those of his 80-year-old boss, who has stated in Truth Social posts that the Democrat supports “six genders” and has slammed Talarico as “beyond woke,” accusing him of making statements that are “an insult to Jesus.”

Talarico is a practicing Christian but is also a strong advocate for the separation of church and state.

“He’s a weird, strange, bizarre, totally unelectable human who is never, ever, ever going to be the senator from the great state of Texas,” Miller said Friday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated longtime Sen. John Cornyn in Republican Senate primary runoff. Evan Garcia/REUTERS