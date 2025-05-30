Stephen Miller Quizzed on Musk’s Drug Use Amid Wife Drama

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller rejected speculation that the Trump administration had concerns about Elon Musk’s drug use as his wife is set to work for the tech billionaire.

“Did this White House have concerns about drug use by Elon Musk?” a reporter asked Miller outside the White House on Friday.

“The drugs that we’re concerned about are the drugs pouring across the southern border,” Miller responded sharply before moving quickly to another question.

ADVERTISEMENT

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller takes questions from reporters including about Elon Musk's drug use on May 30, 2025. Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

The question came after an explosive report from the New York Times alleged the tech billionaire’s drug use during the 2024 campaign was more intense than previously known.

It also happens that Miller’s wife Katie, who was a top adviser and spokesperson for DOGE during Musk’s time at the White House, is set to exit the administration to work full time for the Tesla founder, CNN reported.

Katie Miller, pictured leaving with Elon Musk on Capitol Hill on March 5, has not commented on her plans, but she has been posting and reposting on X about the tech billionaire and his companies. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

It is not clear whether Musk’s alleged drug use continued during his tenure at the White House, but it raises questions for those who were closest to him during his time there.

The tech billionaire is wrapping up his time in the Trump administration this week after heading up the president’s DOGE effort as a “Special Government Employee” which allowed him as a member of the private sector to work for the federal government for up to 130 days.

Katie Miller is one of several DOGE employees who will be following him out the door, as she was also a special government employee, but it has not stopped unsubstantiated speculation on the internet about the Millers and Musk.

The White House did not respond to Daily Beast’s inquiry about Miller’s departure, but she has been posting about Musk’s other businesses and has reportedly been helping him with the string of interviews he has done unrelated to DOGE on his way out the door.

While Stephen Miller praised the work of DOGE this week as Musk’s departure loomed, he also pushed back on the tech billionaire’s criticism of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” ballooning the deficit.

His clipped one-sentence response to the question on Friday suggested Musk and the drug report were not things Miller wanted to spend more time on.

The report on Musk said he had been using ketamine often, sometimes daily. He also reportedly took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.