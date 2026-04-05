Stephen Miller Retreats in Humiliation After Deadly Misstep

Stephen Miller, the architect of Donald Trump’s most severe immigration policies, has seemingly been hiding from the American public.

Miller, a longtime Trump adviser who serves as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, has avoided public appearances, The New York Times reported, in the wake of a disastrous immigration crackdown that culminated in the deaths of two American citizens in Minnesota, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, both 37, at the hands of federal agents.

Additionally, a Times analysis found that Miller appeared on Fox News, the president’s favorite network, once every four days since Trump returned to the White House. But in the wake of Pretti’s January 24 death, Miller appeared on the network only twice in February.

Despite a national outcry over policies he has helped craft—and polling in recent months ranking him among the most loathed political figures in the United States—Miller still presides over shaping new zero-tolerance immigration policies, just not as publicly.

Stephen Miller is one of the most influential people in Donald Trump's inner circle. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

In interviews with more than two dozen former and current White House and Trump administration officials, sources told the Times that Miller, 40, remains Trump’s right-hand man.

“Stephen is a trusted and deeply loyal adviser to President Trump and has been critical to the realization of the president’s historic first year in office,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to the Times. “Stephen has demonstrated great effectiveness and exceptional capability in every one of the president’s policy initiatives.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Miller has outlasted other key players at the Department of Homeland Security, including ousted former Secretary Kristi Noem, who was replaced last month by former MAGA Senator Markwayne Mullin. Also pushed out were her alleged lover, Corey Lewandowski, and Border Patrol commander-at-large Gregory Bovino.

Kristi Noem earned the moniker “ICE Barbie” for her camera-ready immigration crackdowns. Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Yet it was reportedly Miller who first drew outrage for labeling Pretti, a Veterans Affairs nurse who was protesting in Minneapolis, a “would-be assassin” in an X post immediately following his death—despite multiple videos of the shooting telling a drastically different story.

Miller is now zeroed in on making it harder for undocumented immigrants to access public housing and other benefits, officials told the Times. He has also taken aim at those with refugee status.

Miller’s apparent effort to lie low did not extend to his wife, Katie Miller, who has emerged as one of MAGA’s loudest mouthpieces. In addition to frequent, lengthy rants on X, the former White House aide hosts a weekly podcast, The Katie Miller Podcast.