Miller Slammed for ‘Sending Your Kids to Die’ War Hypocrisy

The “No New Wars” White House is being brutally mocked after President Donald Trump ordered strikes in Iran while most of the United States slept.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is among the officials with egg on their face as critics resurface a post in which he called Kamala Harris the “WWIII” presidential candidate.

Stephen Miller Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In that same post, days before the 2024 general election, Miller wrote on X that the media was pushing “hoaxes” about which candidate would be more pro-peace.

“Trump said warmongering neocons love sending your kids to die for wars they would never fight themselves,” Miller wrote. “Liz Cheney is Kamala’s top advisor. Liz wants to invade the whole Middle East. Kamala = WWIII. Trump = Peace.”

Stephen Miller’s post about Donald Trump being a peace candidate aged like milk. X

In reality, Trump—who avoided the Vietnam War draft because of alleged “bone spurs”—now admits that victory over Iran can only be achieved with American service member casualties.

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties; that often happens in war,” Trump said from Mar-a-Lago. “We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

Left-wing influencer Harry Sisson was among those mocking Stephen Miller. X

Miller’s hypocrisy was immediately called out.

Keith Olbermann said he was a “lying small sack of s--t.” A viral post also read, “Stephen Miller and everyone else in the Trump administration lied,” and the new top reply under Miller’s 2024 post read simply, “Eat s--t, neocon.”

Another Miller post—from Oct. 21, 2024—resurfaced after the strikes. He wrote at the time, “KAMALA WILL SEND YOUR SONS TO WAR.”

A quote-tweet of that post said simply, “This didn’t age well lol.”

An account run by Harris’ team, “Headquarters,” quoted the post and wrote Saturday, “Hey @StephenM checking in on this.”

Another response to Miller read, “Oh sod-off current day Goebbels. You have bombed several countries, killed your own citizens + wreaked havoc on the reputation of the U.S. Sit down, and shut up. You will go down in the history books as a footnote of how the U.S became a totalitarian, fascist state under Trump.”

Donald Trump’s immigration goon was brutally mocked after the president undermined his claims the current White House would not start any new wars. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s top immigration goon is not the only member of the administration having their hypocrisy called out.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who was among the most anti-war members of Congress when she represented Hawaii as a Democrat, is also being slammed.

“A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney and a vote for war, war, and more war,” she said at a Trump-Vance rally in October 2024. “A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to end wars, not start them... Now is the time for us to stand together, for love of country, and for Donald Trump to get us back on the path to peace, freedom, and prosperity.”

Gabbard has so far been silent on Saturday’s strikes—but her detractors have not.

“The hypocrisy of these people is staggering,” one person wrote of Gabbard, quote-tweeting her 2024 speech.