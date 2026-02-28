Dancing Trump Parties at Flashy Gala as Troops Are Warned They May Die in Iran

President Donald Trump squeezed in an appearance at an extravagant gala being held at his Mar-a-Lago club while telling the country he launched a full-out war with Iran.

The black-tie gala was hosted Friday evening by the Palm Beach-based nonprofit Place of Hope, which describes itself as a “faith-based” organization “providing care for children and families in South Florida.”

Several attendees of the gala posted pictures of the president stopping by the showy gala.

Trump wearing the same trucker hat he wore while declaring war on Iran. @jmdherin/Instagram

Trump is seen at a flashy gala while declaring war on Iran. @kellyann.mcevoy/Instagram

The president is seen wearing the same white USA trucker hat he wore while telling the U.S. he launched America’s first full-scale war since 2003. During the video, he warned that Americans may die in his war.

Trump, 79, launched his war on Iran via a Twitter video, wearing a white USA trucker hat, and not wearing a tie. @RealDonaldTrump/X

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties, that often happens in war,” he said in a video posted early Saturday morning.

“We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission,” he added.

Gala attendees can be seen enjoying the cocktail hour, participating in an auction during dinner, and watching several performances, all while the owner of the venue was declaring war in the Middle East.

Gala attendees seen dining at Mar a Lago. @placeofhope/Instagram

Dancers perform at Mar a Lago. @placeofhope/Instagram

Gala attendees participate in an auction while bombs are dropped in Iran. @placeofhope/Instagram

The gala also boasted a letter that first lady Melania Trump wrote to Place of Hope last year.

“Together, we will ensure every child knows they are loved, safe, and reach their full potential,” Melania wrote.

@placeofhope/Instagram

The White House and Place of Hope did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump launching an unauthorized strike in Iran directly contradicts his 2024 campaign promises, where he dubbed himself the “Peace President” and rallied his base on the idea of “no new wars,” a promise that has been broken just over a year into his second term.

Trump sold his MAGA base on the idea of "no new wars" in his 2024 presidential campaign. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Trump is already facing backlash from his MAGA base over U.S. military action in Iran.

Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X: “Hold our country in prayer right now. Hold our service members and their families in prayer right now. Hold the innocent people of Iran in prayer right now.”

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Trump ally who has been in MAGA exile for months, predicted Trump’s military action in Iran would be the end of the MAGA movement.

“This is the Trump I supported, the man who called out the truth about the WMD in Iraq and declared NO MORE FOREIGN WARS.