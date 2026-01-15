Stephen Miller Unveils Chilling Plot to Remake the Courts

Stephen Miller has a vision for a new, “patriot” filled Department of Justice.

The deputy White House chief of staff outlined his plan for the DOJ in an appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show on Thursday afternoon. Miller, 40, wants to rebuild the Department of Justice in much the same way the Department of Homeland Security has staffed Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“One of the most important things we can do as a movement is like [what they did] at DHS, hiring 10,000 new ICE officers,” said Miller. “In so doing that, you’re hiring 10,000 new, pro-American patriots, 10,000 people who love their country and believe in the country and believe in the rule of law.”

Stephen Miller pressed for an all-MAGA DOJ on 'The Charlie Kirk Show' on Thursday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“There’s a desperate need to do the same kind of project at the DOJ,“ Miller added. ”We need young patriots with law degrees to choose a career with the Department of Justice.”

Miller’s dream of a MAGA-filled DOJ came in response to Charlie Kirk Show host Drew Hernandez asking about the administration’s progress in rooting out the funding supposedly behind “communist front groups” and “militia thugs” protesting the government.

“Paid left-wing protests” has long been a conspiracy among right-wing influencers. On Jan. 8, Vice President JD Vance shared a similar unverified claim about Renee Good, 37, an unarmed mother killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, 43. Vance told reporters that Good was part of a “broader left-wing network to attack.”

Miller said the "deep state" in the DOJ had to be rooted out so the supposed funding behind "milita thug" protestors could be exposed. JASON ALPERT-WISNIA/Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Miller promised that the DOJ had made “enormous progress” in mapping out a supposed deep network of left-wing funding, but pointed to the “deep state” embedded in the DOJ to excuse why none of that funding had yet been exposed.

“In the interest of transparency, there was a study that was done in 2016, and it said that for all the employees at the DOJ who had a recorded political donation, that 98% went to Hillary Clinton,” Miller said, seemingly referring to a 2016 report that 95% of political donations from Federal Government workers went to Hillary Clinton.

“The greatest challenge that the administration has had with respect to the Department of Justice... is how thoroughly the Department of Justice at every level was infiltrated by deep state actors and activists,” he continued.

Miller looked to ICE as a model of how to remake the DOJ. Aaron Schwartz/Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Miller then proposed stuffing the DOJ with “pro-American patriots,” in much the same way the DHS outfitted ICE.

According to Miller, a top-to-bottom MAGA DOJ should be a higher priority than pushing policy wins.

“One of the big mistakes the conservatives have made, historically, is they focus on policy to the exclusion of personnel, and personnel is the most important consideration when it comes to policy,” he said.

Donald Trump has already attempted to fill the DOJ with supporters in an effort to ensure they do his bidding. Notably, he installed his former attorney, Lindsey Halligan, to pursue indictments against his political enemies, including former FBI director James Comey and Attorney General Letitia James.