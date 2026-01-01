Stephen Miller’s Wife Announces Pregnancy at Trump’s Party
Katie Miller rang in the New Year by announcing she is pregnant with her fourth child. The 34-year-old posted a photo on X on New Year’s Eve showing her with husband White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, 40, at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago party, resting a hand on her stomach. Katie Miller, who earlier this year served as an advisor for the now‑disbanded Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Elon Musk and is now the host of her eponymous podcast, married her husband in February 2020 at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. The couple had a daughter later that year, followed by two sons in 2022 and 2023. In August, the soon-to-be mother of four told The Washington Post that she often stays up working until 1 a.m. and gets up at 6 a.m. to care for her children. “That’s what it means to be a career-minded woman,” she said. “It means you can do it all if you choose to do it.” The Mar-a-Lago party where Miller announced her pregnancy included guests such as the president, Eric and Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and various conservative media figures.