Katie Miller Loses It at Kid’s Entertainer Exposing ICE

Stephen Miller’s podcaster wife flipped out over a children’s entertainer’s empathetic message about kids being held in ICE detention facilities under inhumane conditions.

Katie Miller, 34, lost it over a clip of the popular children’s educational entertainer and activist, Ms. Rachel, appearing on MS NOW on Monday.

In the clip, the YouTuber—whose real name is Rachel Griffin-Accurso—shared what she had learned about the conditions for ICE detainees held at the immigration processing center in Dilley, Texas, from kids and families held in detention.

“It’s heartbreaking talking to the kids and their families,” Griffin-Accurso told The Beat with Ari Melber co-anchor Antonia Hylton. “They’re talking about water that they can’t even drink that makes them sick. There’s been worms in the food. The food is rotten sometimes.”

Ms. Rachel had spoken with families in custody at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas. MS NOW

“And what really frightens me is the dangerously inadequate medical care in medical emergencies,” she continued. “These are basic human rights for children, and we can all agree not to harm and abuse children. It’s not who we want to be.”

“I’m kind of in shock about what I’m hearing, and I don’t think people really know what’s going on inside of Dilley, and I think if we all know, I really think we can unite over not wanting to harm children,” Griffin-Accurso added.

Katie, a mother of three with a fourth child on the way, was unhappy with the children’s entertainer sounding the alarm for detained children.

“This is utter bulls--t,” the host of The Katie Miller Podcast said, responding to the clip in a post on X. “Ms Rachel has never been to Dilley or an ICE facility.”

The MAGA podcaster was mad that Ms. Rachel was concerned about the well-being of children. Katie Miller/X

“The most compassionate message is telling families not to come to the US illegally, not to embark on a dangerous journey with traffickers and rapists,” she continued. “And, she is paid tens of millions by Netflix to indoctrinate children with trans ideology.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Ms. Rachel and ICE for comment.

Miller frequently melts down on social media. screen grab

Katie’s husband, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser, is widely recognized as the architect behind the second Trump administration’s severe immigration policies that have led to thousands of arrests nationwide.

The administration’s failed immigration crackdown in Minnesota, dubbed “Operation Metro Surge,” resulted in the fatal shooting deaths of two American citizens in January: 37-year-old mother Renee Good and 37-year-old VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti.