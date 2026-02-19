Stephen Miller’s Wife Claims His Genes Are Making Her Sick

Katie Miller has said her husband’s “genes” are making her sick.

In yet another candid deep-dive with a MAGA World figure, Miller, who has worked in the Trump administration but recently migrated to podcasting, spoke to Dr Mehmet Oz & Lisa Oz “on Minnesota Fraud, Health Trends, & Transgender Surgeries.”

Alongside these light-hearted topics, Miller, 34, revealed on her eponymous show, which premiered Tuesday, that she thinks that her husband, senior White House aide Stephen Miller, is making her ill during her pregnancy.

She asked Dr. Oz, President Donald Trump’s Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, if “we are gonna cure cancer,” to which he replied that we are making inroads on that front. He said researchers are doing so because they now understand “the mechanisms by which it tricks your body to be able to survive.”

Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, left, caught some strays in his wife's latest podcast. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Offering an example, he asked Miller, “How is it that the baby in your belly right now doesn’t get rejected by you? Because that baby has half Stephen’s genes...”

Miller then interjected, saying, “But, you don’t think that’s why women have, like, giant immunological responses when they’re pregnant?”

Expanding on her “own personal theory,” she asked, “Like, why have I been more nauseous this pregnancy, why have I had more eczema this pregnancy...it’s because it’s more of my husband’s genetic makeup than mine in this baby.”

On the last point, Oz, a medical expert, contradicted Miller’s “own personal theory.”

Miller spoke to Trump's favorite medical professional, Dr Mehmet Oz. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

“Not more, it’s equal...” he said, before Miller jumped back in. “But, uhhh, this baby’s gonna turn out looking like him,” she said. Oz then contradicted himself by saying, “All babies are a little bit more their mom.”

Oz strained to get the conversation back on track. He offered that Miller’s unborn child “is able to hide from” her, as part of a “cloaking mechanism.”

“Are you hiding?” she mouthed towards her bump as Oz spoke.

A “cloaking mechanism” in pregnancy isn’t a formal medical term—it’s a way of describing how the body prevents the mother’s immune system from attacking the fetus. Oz appears to have been using pregnancy as an analogy to explain how cancer evades the immune system.

Katie Miller revealed her pregnancy at Trump's NYE party. X

Both Miller and Oz made comments that contradict the established scientific view of a 50–50 genetic contribution from the mother and father.

Normal pregnancy symptoms are driven primarily by hormonal and immune changes, not by the proportion of paternal DNA. Hereditary conditions, for example, are different from routine pregnancy symptoms.