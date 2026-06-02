Stephen Miller’s Wife Posts Vile Take on Capitol Hill Sexual Harassment Revelations

Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, has sparked backlash after posting a controversial response to new revelations about sexual harassment on Capitol Hill.

According to a new CNN report, more than a dozen current and former female staffers say they have been harassed by lawmakers or senior aides, ranging from inappropriate comments and messages to unwanted physical advances.

One woman alleged that a congressman repeatedly crossed professional boundaries, including asking her to participate in a threesome and later attempting to kiss her during a private encounter.

Another woman alleged that a chief of staff sent sexually explicit messages to a former intern, including one claiming he would “own” her.

The report also detailed an allegation that a member of Congress texted a staffer asking about the color of her underwear while she was within his view.

Katie Miller with her husband Stephen Miller. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Despite the seriousness of the claims, most of the women interviewed said they never formally reported the incidents. Many cited fears of retaliation, damage to their careers, and concerns that their identities would not remain confidential if they came forward.

“We’re not silent because the harm wasn’t serious enough—we’re silent because we know we work in an environment where silence feels safer than speaking,” a female staffer told CNN.

“The risk of professional exile—be it from being labeled a ‘problem staffer’ or cast as the center of drama—has always felt more immediate and certain than the possibility of accountability,” she added.

Katie Miller posted on X, blaming the victims for the harassment.

“Capitol Hill has a culture filled with alcohol and late nights, where congressmen, senators, and senior staff regularly attend parties with junior staff and interns—all free, paid for by corporate America!” she wrote.

“If a young female attends any of these functions, she knows the culture full well and subscribes to the debauchery that ensues.

“This shouldn’t shock any reporter who has covered Capitol Hill—I’ve seen many of them at the same parties interacting with the same congressmen.”

She also suggested that the problem stems in part from members of Congress spending extended periods away from their families in the capital, creating an environment that encourages inappropriate behavior across party lines.

“When it became politically untenable for Members of Congress to live in Washington, D.C. and away from their home districts thereby leaving their families and spouses behind it opened up an after hours culture that leads to late nights with all staff regardless of rank who work on the Hill,” she wrote.

“The failure to move and live as a family unit directly leads to this behavior—on both sides.”

Miller’s response sparked outrage in the comments.

“Katie Miller with the ‘she asked for it’ take. Gross,” one X user wrote.

Another said her response was an example of “woman on woman violence.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Miller for a response.