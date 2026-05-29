Katie Miller Gets Brutal Response to Her ‘Ugly’ Husband Meltdown

Katie Miller has been annihilated once again by her new Democratic enemy.

Miller picked a fight with Paulina Mangubat, the Democratic National Party’s social media operative, when the latter called her husband, Trump henchman Stephen Miller, an “ugly f--k” during an X spat.

Defending her man, Miller tried to own Mangubat, spectacularly failed, then ran crying to MAGA’s favorite network, Fox News, to play the victim. “This is the same violent political rhetoric that is leading people to shooting up,” she moaned.

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Mangubat, though, is in no mood to ease off the Millers. She doubled down on her comments about President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and White House deputy chief of staff during an interview on Meidas Touch on Thursday evening.

“I want Katie Miller to know that her husband is an ugly f--k,” she declared.

Mangubat explained that the remark was more about Stephen’s dark soul, rather than his looks. “Stephen Miller is one of the most powerful men in the country right now. He is a White House official who is taking to Twitter to hurl these absolutely false and transphobic attacks against an amazing candidate in Texas, James Talarico,” she said.

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Her comment refers to Miller’s remarks about the Democratic Senate nominee for Texas, who will take on Trump’s pick, disgraced state Attorney General Ken Paxton, in a general election in November. MAGA is clearly worried about Talarico’s potential, as top Trumpworld figures, including Stephen Miller, have heavily targeted him with a series of ludicrous charges of late.

“The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate,” Miller said of Talarico, who is not, in fact, transgender.

The Democratic Party’s X account replied to Miller, “shut up, you ugly f--k,” starting the Mangubat-Miller feud.

Mangubat continued during the Meidas Touch interview: “We simply called him ugly, and I think that what he has been doing is ugly. He is celebrating when ICE shoots down Americans in the street. He thinks that it’s cool when families are separated, and it’s just absolutely disgusting. And so yeah, I stand by calling him an ugly f--k.”

Katie Miller, who has three children and is pregnant with her fourth, attempted to create a pile-on against Mangubat on X, something this reporter has experience with. “She’s 30, unmarried with no kids. Put your name on it next time. This is what a sad, unhappy, female Liberal looks like,” Miller wrote, attaching a photo of Mangubat. “It’s why Pew reports 50% of them have been diagnosed with a mental condition.”

Mangubat roasts Katie Miller on Meidas Touch. Meidas Touch

Mangubat fired back within the hour.

“Well, now seems like a good time to share that I’m getting married! We just put down the deposit on the venue and bought my dress lol,” she wrote. “I didn’t end up picking this one but I thought it looked nice.”

Miller replied with a baseless comment. “Marrying an illegal to get him a green card doesn’t count.”