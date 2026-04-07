Stephen Miller’s Wife Rants About His Obsession Amid His Humiliating Retreat

Stephen Miller’s podcaster wife is making the rounds at Fox News while her husband keeps a low profile following a national outcry over his violent immigration policies.

President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser was behind the administration’s confrontational approach to immigration enforcement, which led to the January deaths of U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good at the hands of federal agents.

After appearing on Fox News an average of once every four days during Trump’s first year back in office, Stephen Miller appeared on the network just twice in February, though he’s reportedly still working behind the scenes to advance his anti-immigration crusade.

Katie Miller's husband, Stephen Miller, is the architect behind Donald Trump's most hardline immigration policies. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In the meantime, his MAGA podcaster wife Katie Miller is still publicly advocating for a crackdown.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday, Miller praised the Trump administration for detaining and revoking the visas of the niece and grandniece of Qasem Soleimani, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General assassinated by the U.S. in 2020.

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, 47, and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, entered the U.S. in 2015 and were granted asylum four years later by a judge.

According to the U.S. State Department, Afshar promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers, and denounced America as the “Great Satan,” all while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles that was at odds with the regime she supported.

After the Iranian regime killed tens of thousands of protesters earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed to revoke the U.S visas of family members of high-ranking officials. Brendan Smialowski/via REUTERS

Katie Miller beamed as she discussed Hosseiny’s detainment in particular, saying the 25-year-old “looks half naked in all of her photos, which I’m sure would be subject to stoning in Iran.”

“But that’s not to say here that President Trump has done a tremendous job evicting those from our country who chant ‘Death to America,’ just like he has done on college campuses,” she said. “I know that President Trump and Secretary Rubio are working so diligently to revoke the visas of nearly 3- to 4,000 Iranian elites who currently live in this country.”

After the regime killed tens of thousands of government protesters in January, Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed to revoke the visas of Iranian senior officials and their family members living in the U.S.

Speaking to Hannity, Miller blasted U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not taking similar action.

The White House said Stephen Miller remains one of President Trump's most trusted advisers. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“I am so excited to see the end of what is unfettered illegal immigration in this country,” she said. “Because you can see that when we have open borders, and when you apply for asylum—and it is not true asylum what you saw in this case—it should be ended.”

Her husband is quietly pushing for investigations into legal migrants, including refugees and asylum seekers, who receive public benefits, The New York Times reported over the weekend.

He’s also trying to make it harder for undocumented immigrants to open bank accounts, receive benefits, and attend public schools, even though undocumented immigrants pay tens of billions of dollars in taxes.

The White House has said that despite Stephen Miller’s more limited public role, he remains a “trusted and deeply loyal adviser” to Trump and has been instrumental in shaping the administration during Trump’s first year back in office.