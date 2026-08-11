Stephen Miller’s Wife Melts Down as Trump’s Catering Truck Escape Is Leaked

Katie Miller is in meltdown mode again, this time lashing out over a bombshell report that revealed President Trump secretly ditched Air Force One using an airport catering truck amid an assassination threat.

Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, went on X to blast Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe over his story detailing how the president secretly flew out of Turkey on a different aircraft last month while the White House publicly claimed he was aboard Air Force One.

“There is some loser out there super pleased and fulfilled with himself because the leftist media is giving him attention and telling him how brave he is,” Miller wrote, quote-tweeting Lamothe’s post, which read, “EXCLUSIVE: Contradicting public statements, Trump took secret flight from Turkey amid Iranian threat.”

Katie Miller/X

According to the Post’s reporting, an Iranian assassination threat against Trump prompted the extraordinary operation, which was carried out without the knowledge of journalists and some White House staff who believed they were traveling on the same plane as the president.

In Ankara following a NATO summit, Trump boarded the legacy blue-and-white Air Force One jumbo jet in full view of television cameras, only to be secretly shuttled minutes later to a smaller Air Force C-32A via an airport catering truck typically used to load meals before flights. That made the legacy jet a “decoy” carrying media and some White House staff, a U.S. official told the Post.

Footage from the Turkish airport shows the catering truck’s container elevated to the level of the plane on the opposite side from the press boarding stairs, before it pulled away and drove toward the C-32A, disappearing from camera view for roughly 40 seconds.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth boarded the C-32A separately using external stairs as part of the effort to make the flight look routine, the Post reported. Journalists aboard the decoy jet were told to close their window shades, according to a media pool report.

The White House has continued to insist publicly that Trump left Turkey on the legacy aircraft. Asked for comment, communications director Steven Cheung didn’t address the deception directly, instead defending the newer Boeing 747-8 gifted to the United States by Qatar.

“The new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff,” Cheung said. “As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats.”

The catering truck drives away from Air Force One in Turkey. CNN

Trump himself addressed the operation obliquely aboard the new jet afterward, without acknowledging the subterfuge. Asked why journalists had been told to lower their window shades in Turkey, he said it was “because you’re probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleaze bags that we have to deal with.”

He added that he faces a “threat all the time” on his life and is “number one” on Iran’s “list,” before telling reporters, “But if I go, you go. Right? Perhaps someday you want to change professions.”