Stephen Miller’s Wife Panics Over Legal Bills From Trump Probes

The podcaster wife of a top Donald Trump adviser is publicly fretting over potential legal bills if the 80-year-old president faces fresh investigations.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife Katie, 34, complained on X Saturday that her family had spent money they “did not have” on lawyers after the first Trump administration “because of multiple partisan Democrat led investigations into President Trump.”

Miller, who enthusiastically joined the MAGA crusade for Anthony Fauci to be jailed over his handling of the COVID-19 response, said White House staff and administration officials were targeted for doing their jobs.

Katie Miller hints at wanting a blanket pardon from Donald Trump. x/Katie Miller

“I watched as many of my friends also had no idea how to pay expensive legal bills because they simply served their country,” Miller wrote.

“You can’t convince me Democrats won’t do this again.”

Her comments came in response to an interview Blooomberg published Friday with Trump biographer Maggie Haberman.

In the interview, Haberman said she believes that Trump’s close allies and advisers are expecting to get blanket pardons before he exits the White House in January 2029. Trump himself has repeatedly said he expects to face impeachment proceedings if Democrats take control of the House and Senate in November’s midterm elections.

“Trump has [also] said he’s going to pardon anyone who’s come within a certain radius of the Oval Office. I expect that will happen. People are counting on their pardons,” Haberman said.

Miller reposted the article with her comments attached, apparently preemptively justifying any pardons to come.

Stephen Miller, 41, is the architect of many of the Trump administration’s harshest immigration policies, including the decision to separate children from their parents during the first Trump administration.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

He was also an influential voice in Trump’s push to have the results of the 2020 election overturned by Congress, helping to write the speech Trump gave on Jan. 6, just before the Capitol riot.

His role in events leading up to the riots was investigated as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 probe.

But a blanket pardon hasn’t stopped MAGA from going after prominent members of the Biden administration.

Fauci, to whom former President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon in 2025, was hauled in front of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs by chair Rand Paul in July.

At the time, Miller doubled down on her crusade against the public health expert who served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases throughout Trump’s first term, despite journal entries revealing that during the lockdown she spoke with him nearly daily.

Calling him “a work colleague who weaponized my pregnancy and child for his gain to aggrandize himself,” Miller called for Fauci to be punished.

“I can say with certainty after witnessing his con up close this man should be in prison. Justice for the American People.”