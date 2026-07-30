Katie Miller launched a bizarre defense after it was revealed that she and Stephen Miller secretly turned to Anthony Fauci for COVID advice before joining the MAGA crusade against him over the pandemic response.

The names of the White House deputy chief of staff and his podcaster wife appeared more than a dozen times in the newly released diary kept by Fauci as he led the country’s response to the deadly virus, according to a NOTUS report. The diary showed that the then-White House COVID adviser took the time to personally console Katie as she grappled with an infection while pregnant at the height of the pandemic.

Fauci was initially hailed as a hero for his leadership during the pandemic before being vilified by MAGA. Nathan Howard/Reuters

“I am calling Katie frequently to check on her couple time per day,” Fauci wrote in an entry dated May 9, 2020, according to NOTUS. “She is very anxious about getting very ill since she is 10 weeks pregnant. Tonight she had an anxiety reaction. I calmed her over the phone.”

Since her days of leaning on Fauci for advice, Katie has become one of his biggest critics, calling last month for the 85-year-old to be thrown in jail, saying he “promoted himself at the expense of the American people.”

Stephen and Katie Miller both raged against Fauci on Wednesday, before their close relationship with the former White House COVID adviser was exposed. Getty Images

The 34-year-old MAGA podcaster scrambled to spin her brazen hypocrisy in an unhinged X post on Thursday.

“Every man who has a journal is a narcissist,” Katie began. “Dr. Fauci was neither my friend nor my doctor, but a work colleague who weaponized my pregnancy and child for his gain to aggrandize himself.”

She followed up with a baffling excuse for her close relationship with MAGA’s top villain, before once again calling for his imprisonment.

Katie offered a bizarre excuse after she was called out over her hypocrisy. Katie Miller/X

“As they say, keep your friends close and your enemies closer,” she wrote. “I can say with certainty after witnessing his con up close this man should be in prison. Justice for the American People.”

The Bulwark’s Sam Stein, a former Daily Beast editor, appeared to question the logic of sharing personal health fears with a so-called “enemy,” responding, “for clarity, you were communicating your pregnancy-covid fears in real time with Fauci because you were secretly keeping tabs on him/regarded him as an enemy?”

Katie sidestepped the question by accusing Fauci of telling Stephen to leave her while she was pregnant and of causing her “distress” by indicating that her COVID infection could have “lifelong complications” for her baby.

“He caused panic to look like the hero,” she wrote.

The Bulwark’s Sam Stein appeared dumbfounded as to why Katie would share personal health fears with someone she deemed an “enemy.” Katie Miller/X

After Stein again challenged the idea that she was keeping an “enemy” close, Katie appeared to blame her role at the time as Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director.

“I spoke with him near daily for over a year given the role I served in at the time. That week was not out of the ordinary - I did not stop working when I had COVID,” she wrote.

Fauci did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fauci’s diary was made public this week by Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who redacted 19 mentions of the Millers in the diary without explanation after NOTUS reported on their correspondence with the then-director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Katie told NOTUS that she only gave Fauci the impression that she was friendly with him so that he “did not leak against me or my husband.”

“He was not my doctor. He was not my friend,” she told the site. “He was a work colleague who called me for work purposes, and in the course of a phone call, you would discuss other things.”

Fauci was initially hailed as a hero for his leadership during the pandemic before being vilified by the vaccine-skeptic right.

On Wednesday, he appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee after being subpoenaed, blasting Paul’s “unhinged obsession” with him and refusing to answer questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment rights.