Trump Economic Adviser Dissed President’s ‘Crappy’ Debate Performance

Stephen Moore, one of Donald Trump’s economic advisers, called the president’s unhinged debate performance last month “crappy” at an event earlier this month. “It was not a great performance by Trump; in fact, I thought it was a pretty crappy performance,” Moore said in a video recorded at an Oct. 2 reception for the Election Protection Summit in Washington. In the same footage, Moore also called Trump’s first debate against former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton “just awful.” “Oh my God, he was so bad in that debate, just awful,” the economist complained. The video from the Election Protection Summit, which was hosted by the pro-Trump nonprofit FreedomWorks, was obtained by Wisconsin watchdog group Documented.