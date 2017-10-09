Stephen Paddock Hit Security Guard Before Shooting Crowd

Read it at the Associated Press
Stephen Paddock shot hotel security guard Jesus Campos before he opened fire on concertgoers in Las Vegas, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday. Campos was responding to an alarm from an open door when he approached Paddock’s room, Lombardo said. Inside, Paddock was drilling a hole into a hotel wall. Paddock shot Campos in the leg through the door. Police officers arrived after Campos radioed his position. Lombardo said it is not known why Paddock stopped shooting after police officers arrived.