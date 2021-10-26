CHEAT SHEET
Dealer Admits Supplying Pills That Killed Mac Miller
The man who supplied the pills that killed rapper Mac Miller has pleaded guilty, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Stephen Walter is facing jail time for distribution of fentanyl, while a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance was dropped. Prosecutors said Walter was the one who supplied Miller’s alleged dealer, Cameron James Pettit, with the Percotet pill that caused the rapper’s overdose. Prosecutors alleged Walter was aware that the pills were counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Walter, who was already on supervised release from a previous drug offense, faces a maximum sentence of more than 20 years in prison, as well as a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.