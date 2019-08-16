CHEAT SHEET
Tennessee Executes Third Inmate in Electric Chair
After three decades on death row, Stephen West was executed Thursday in Tennessee’s electric chair after delivering the last words, “In the beginning, God created man... And Jesus wept. That’s all.” It was the third time since November that the state killed an inmate by electrocution instead of lethal injection. West was convicted of the 1986 murder of 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her teenage daughter Sheila, who was also raped. West, who suffered from mental illness, had maintained that his accomplice actually committed the murders.