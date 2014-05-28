Sterling Told NBA He's Selling Clippers

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Sterling reportedly consented to selling his interest in the Los Angeles Clippers last week. In a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Sterling bowed to the pressure to sell. However, that letter runs contrast to his formal appeal to the league made Tuesday, in which he slammed the efforts to terminate his ownership as “illegal.” The NBA said it received separate responses from Donald and Shelly Sterling, with the latter potentially still retaining equity in the team.