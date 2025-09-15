Bannon Bizarrely Demands Probe Into Utah Gov. for Being ‘Part of the Problem’

Steve Bannon has demanded an FBI investigation into Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who he called “part of the problem” that led to the killing of Charlie Kirk in Cox’s state.

Bannon’s wild criticism of the Republican governor over state-supported mental healthcare programs came after Cox painted Bannon as one of the “conflict entrepreneurs out there who benefit from radicalizing us.” Bannon’s rhetoric has been even more inflammatory than usual after Kirk’s death, having declared to his followers that “we are at war.”

“I’m not one of those,” Cox said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, in response to Bannon labelling him a “national embarrassment” in the wake of the shooting. “I don’t know that that’s particularly helpful.”

On Monday’s episode of Real America’s Voice’s War Room, Bannon amped up his attacks.

Cox called Bannon a "conflict entrepreneur" who stands to gain "from radicalizing us." Cheney Orr/REUTERS

“He needs to be investigated. His administration needs to be investigated. The mother works for the Department of Health. When you get into that thing, it’s a rat’s nest,” Bannon began, referring to how the mother of accused shooter Tyler Robinson is a social worker. But it wasn’t immediately clear if she works for the Utah Department of Health.

Bannon then started talking critically about transgender issues in light of how Cox said Sunday that Robinson had been in a relationship with a transgender person. Whether that played into Robinson’s motive remains unclear.

After recounting a guest of his, Sheila Matthews, co-founder of conservative parental rights group Ablechild, talking about “how the transgenders are radical, violent, killing people, particularly killing children,” Bannon accused Cox of contributing to that environment.

“The governor of Utah needs to be investigated, full stop. He’s been pushing this stuff for years,” Bannon said. “And now you got this Roblox and people can put these games up. The other day, they had to go and take them down. People were putting up games for children to play about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Think about that for a second. Think of the perverted mind that would do that. Well, that’s what you got in a lot of this stuff.”

Roblox is an online platform where users can play and create their own games. The company removed more than 100 in-game “experiences” relating to Kirk’s death, a spokesperson said last week.

SHEILA MATTHEWS: Dr. James Ashworth built "Love Your Mind World" on Roblox, aimed at youth, offering anonymous “therapy” inside the gaming platform.



Governor Cox pushed this initiative as policy, but parents have no idea who’s behind it, what data is collected, or how… pic.twitter.com/xbNhhQ0sui — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) September 15, 2025

Bannon continued: “And Cox is not—he’s not a truthful narrative. He’s part of the problem that needs to be investigated.“

“That’s why it’s a mass investigation,” the former Trump White House adviser said. “When is the FBI going to go talk to him? When are they going to roll the mother up? You can’t sit there—they’re destroying our children. And they’re destroying our children for money.”

Cox’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

At another point during his show, Bannon asserted Kirk’s death was the result of a “vast conspiracy.”