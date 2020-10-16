Steve Bannon Boasted on Dutch TV Weeks Ago That He Had Hunter Biden’s Hard Drive
‘STANDBY’
Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon boasted weeks ago on Dutch current affairs TV show Nieuwsuur that he had Hunter Biden’s hard drive. “We have the hard drive. I have the hard drive of Hunter Biden,” he said, in a clip that was not used at the time but was shared by journalist Eelco Bosch van Rosenthal on Friday after the New York Post published the purported contents of the hard drive. When the journalist asked Bannon what’s on it and whether he’d release it before the presidential debate, Bannon replied, “You’ll see, standby.” The Post disclosed that Bannon and Rudy Giuliani provided the hard drive to them after it was supposedly pilfered by a computer repairman.
As The Daily Beast reported today, a network run by Chinese fugitive Guo Wengui, who is Bannon’s business partner, was hyping damaging hard drives obtained by Chinese officials around the same time as Bannon’s Dutch interview.