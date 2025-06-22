Steve Bannon Hints Trump Leaked Iran Bomb Plan After Lunch

Steve Bannon seemingly had advance knowledge of President Donald Trump’s strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, telling listeners of his podcast earlier on Saturday, “The party is on.”

Bannon, a former senior Trump adviser who was pushed out of the White House in 2017 and who went on to launch his War Room podcast, told his audience, “I’m just reporting what I’m hearing from pretty good sources. The party is on.”

He continued, "So another big weekend in this unfolding aspect of the Third World War, and no, anyone that's telling you that the Third World War is not here absolutely does not understand the development and evolution of kinetic energy."

BANNON: THE U.S. HAS BECOME A COMBATANT IN THE PERSIAN WAR pic.twitter.com/MRrkLSMozY — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 21, 2025

Bannon visited the White House earlier this week, just hours before the president announced he was giving himself a two-week deadline to make a decision on his next steps in Iran. Bannon has been an opponent of further U.S. involvement in Iran, alongside other conservative commentators such as Tucker Carlson.

Sources reported that Bannon arrived at the White House armed with specific talking points, including that Israeli intelligence was unreliable, that the bunker-buster bomb might not work as planned, and the risk an attack posed to American troops stationed in the Middle East.

While Bannon declined to share specific details of his meeting with the president, he told Politico’s Playbook that, “the MAGA movement tonight is in a great place.”