Steve Bannon Knocks Back Claim He’s Planning a 2028 Presidential Bid

Podcaster and former Donald Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon denied he was plotting a bid to run for president in the next presidential election. The 71-year-old MAGA media personality told The National Pulse simply “Trump 2028″ when asked about the report he was preparing to run. It came after the Daily Mail claimed, citing unnamed sources, that the War Room host was seeking political advice about launching his own candidacy. Such a move would have put him at odds with other MAGA favorites with their own potential White House aspirations. As far back as last year, Bannon had been floating the idea of Trump running for a third term despite the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution preventing a president from being elected to more than two terms. In March, the MAGA strategist went so far as to claim Trump would run and would win. Bannon also said in a March interview that he does not “think like a politician,” backs Trump, and is trying to “move the populist national agenda and the America First agenda.” But on Tuesday, the president did suggest Vice President J.D. Vance was “most likely” the MAGA heir apparent to serve as the Republican presidential nominee in 2028.

