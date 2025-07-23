Bannon Leads MAGA Demands for Prosecutions After Trump Accuses Obama of Treason

Steve Bannon said Donald Trump must follow through with his threats to “go after” people as the president accuses Barack Obama of “treason.”

Bannon, host of the War Room podcast and former White House chief strategist, told Axios it would be “devastating” to the MAGA movement if there aren’t any prosecutions in connection to the Trump administration’s allegation that the former Democratic president engaged in a conspiracy to subvert the 2016 election results.

Trump, who has been desperately trying to divert attention away from the crisis surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files, vowed that his administration will aggressively pursue the “treason” allegations “whether it’s right or wrong” alongside Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Barack Obama has called the allegations against him a “weak attempt at distraction” amid the Epstein files fallout. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Bannon said Trump risks further angering his loyal base if he once again disappoints them with no Obama-related arrests, having already told them to move on from theories surrounding Epstein and his alleged “client list” of high-profile child sex offenders.

“He accused his predecessor as commander-in-chief of treason—in front of another head of state and live on global TV. This unprecedented move makes the follow-through vitally important,” Bannon told Axios.

“The accused must be indicted, must be prosecuted, must be incarcerated when found guilty. The failure to leave it all on the field after [Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s] and the president’s charges would be devastating to the MAGA movement and the nation.”

On Friday, Gabbard released declassified emails while accusing Obama and his national security team of trying to engage in a “coup” in the wake of Trump’s 2016 election by manufacturing evidence of Russian interference, and recommended a criminal investigation.

The claims resulted in a rare statement from Obama’s office attacking Trump while unequivocally rejecting the “treason” allegations.

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response,” the statement said. “But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

Donald Trump accused Barack Obama of being guilty of “treason” while he hosted Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Pro-Trump podcaster Tim Pool also told Axios that while the president’s base has backed him on multiple issues, they may “boo him and condemn him if he backs out on the Epstein and the [Russia] stuff.”

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also issued a warning about what will happen if the Trump administration fails to deliver on its Obama and Epstein promises.

“If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People. If not. The base will turn and there’s no going back,” Greene posted on X.

“Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else.”