Marjorie Taylor Greene Sends Trump a Dire Warning Over Epstein

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has sent a thinly veiled warning to President Donald Trump over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

Trump has become increasingly irate over the focus on the case from both “radical left lunatics” and some of his MAGA followers, who have demanded to know more about what’s in the so-called “Epstein files.”

Trump has been trying to sweep the story under the rug since the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that there was no “client list” of powerful associates linked to Epstein—the subject of conspiracies among the president’s supporters. He has even labeled the whole thing a “hoax.”

Against this backdrop, Greene has once again threatened to rile the president, this time by tweeting about his handling of the Epstein saga without mentioning either man by name.

“If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich, powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People,” she wrote on X Monday.

She continued by suggesting that Trump’s voter base will not be satiated by snippets of information being thrown to them. It comes after he vowed to seek the release of grand jury transcripts relating to the case.

“If not. The base will turn and there’s no going back. Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else,” she said.

Her not-so-cryptic message comes after she blasted Trump’s decision to send weapons to Ukraine earlier this month. She has also spoken out about the Epstein saga several times.

Explaining her issue, Greene told CNN earlier this month: “It’s just a red line that it crosses for many people: Jeffrey Epstein is literally the most well-known, convicted pedophile in modern-day history.

After stoking conspiracy theories about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, President Donald Trump has desperately tried to distance himself from the furor. Davidoff Studios/Getty

“This is something that’s been talked about by many people serving in the administration, myself and many others on the right and the left, of there needing to be transparency of the rich and powerful elites that were in his circle while he was just one of the worst serial abusers of young women.”

She later backed up her stance on her X account, writing, “The line is drawn with anyone who abuses children and vulnerable innocent people. When George Santos is going to prison for 7 years but Epstein only served 13 months, our justice system is CORRUPT!!!”

Despite being a vocal supporter of the president, Greene also told The New York Times she doesn’t “accept” his handling of the case. “I don’t accept it, and I don’t think anyone else should accept it,” she said last week.

Trump has faced heat from Greene, who is normally a vocal ally. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

However, she was accused of hypocrisy after choosing to vote against a measure that would have opened debate on an amendment forcing the Trump administration to release its files on Epstein.

The motion was defeated by a single vote, 211-210, with not a single Republican daring to cross party lines. Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell dragged Greene for her decision not to vote “yes.”

“As predicted. Completely full of s---. @RepMTG votes to keep Epstein Files buried,” he wrote on X. “After posting nonsense tweet saying she wants them released.”