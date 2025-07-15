Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Blatant Epstein Hypocrisy

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene voted against a measure that would have opened debate on an amendment forcing the Trump administration to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein.

The maneuver from Democrats, which took the form of a routine procedural vote, was defeated by a single vote, 211-210, with not a single Republican daring to cross party lines.

Greene has taken particular heat for voting against the measure, as she has been one of the loudest Republican voices calling for the Epstein files’ release.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has criticized the Trump administration’s Epstein file crisis. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Despite ordinarily being a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, Greene told The New York Times of the president’s Epstein files debacle, “I don’t accept it, and I don’t think anyone else should accept it.”

Earlier on Tuesday, she had even called out Republicans on the House Rules Committee for knocking down the same amendment that just hours later she would also vote against considering.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell singled out Greene—an avid conspiracy theorist—after the vote, accusing her of hypocrisy.

As predicted. Completely full of shit. @RepMTG votes to keep Epstein Files buried. *After posting nonsense tweet saying she wants them released. https://t.co/s6i2KRyZIF — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 15, 2025

“As predicted. Completely full of s---. @RepMTG votes to keep Epstein Files buried,” he wrote on X. “After posting nonsense tweet saying she wants them released.”

Greene defended herself later on Tuesday, explaining that while she supported releasing the Epstein files, she was not willing to give Democrats even limited control of the House floor.

“We never allow Democrats to have control of the House floor,” she said on MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson’s show. “That’s what we voted against.”

Democrats said that if they won the vote, they would have proceeded with an amendment to a cryptocurrency bill under consideration that would have forced Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all documents pertaining to Epstein within 30 days.

Trump has faced MAGA outcry since his administration shut down its investigation into the Epstein files, declaring that they contain no “client list” or evidence that Epstein was murdered.

Trump’s relationship to Epstein has long faced scrutiny. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The president this week pleaded with his supporters to let the situation go, writing on social media: “We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”