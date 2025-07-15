Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes to War With Trump Over Broken Promises

MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking on Trump again, this time blasting his decision to send weapons to Ukraine.

The Trump administration announced the move Monday, saying that missile systems will be sold to European North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries, which will then hand over the equipment to Ukraine. However, Greene thinks that the move represents the president reneging on the America First approach he campaigned on.

“It’s not just Ukraine; it’s all foreign wars in general and a lot of foreign aid,” she told the New York Times.

“This is what we campaigned on. This is what I promised also to my district. This is what everybody voted for. And I believe we have to maintain the course.”

Indeed, Trump promised voters in the lead-up to the election last year that he would not risk the U.S. getting entangled in foreign wars. By June, he was sending B-2 bombers to hit Iranian nuclear sites, and repeated infractions with Russian President Vladimir Putin appear to have grabbed his attention.

Trump has committed to sending military aid to Ukraine. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Most Republicans are concerned about the price of foreign wars being picked up by taxpayers. Trump’s administration tried to allay those fears by asserting that it is Europe, specifically NATO, that will foot the bill for the shipment of surface-to-air Patriot missile systems and batteries. But Greene thinks that regular Americans will bear at least some cost.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, our tax dollars are being used,” the Georgia Rep said. She pointed out indirect costs, such as the price of using U.S. troops to train Ukrainian forces on how to use the weapons. Greene also stated that the U.S. is already the largest contributor to NATO, “and so it is U.S. involvement.”

“I said it on every rally stage: ‘No more money to Ukraine. We want peace.’ We just want peace for those people,” she added.

Greene, pictured in March, is presumably in the market for a new cap. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The firebrand MAGA congresswoman added that people’s concerns are domestic, whether they can afford bills, or if they can purchase a property. “No one’s walking around thinking about Ukraine. No one’s walking around thinking about Russia. They’re just not,” Greene said.

She also had a warning for Trump, and for Republicans. “We’re opening the door for younger generations to turn to radical leaders,” she told the Times.

MTG was also a vocal critic of Trump’s involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict last month. Republican dissent towards involvement created a schism in the party with war hawks on one side, and America First advocates on the other.

Greene was firmly in the war-weary camp, firing off several attacks on Trump’s decision to get involved in the Middle East. “American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits,” she wrote on X on June 22. “I’m sick of it.”

Greene also risked getting in Trump’s crosshairs over a post about his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Earlier this month, the Department of Justice announced that there was no “client list,” a direct affront to a key theory held by MAGA Republicans.

Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (L) in the Oval Office on Monday after announcing that the U.S. will send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Greene, and many others, were not convinced. As some Trump fans burned their MAGA hats in response, MTG delivered yet another missive on X Monday. “America deserves the truth about Jeffrey Epstein and the rich powerful elites in his circle,” she wrote.

“The line is drawn with anyone who abuses children and vulnerable innocent people. When George Santos is going to prison for 7 years but Epstein only served 13 months, our justice system is CORRUPT!!!”

In April, former Republican congressman Santos was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.