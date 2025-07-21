MAGA Mouthpiece: Trump ‘Frustrated’ Everyone’s Talking About Epstein Instead of His Achievements

President Donald Trump is “frustrated” that the Jeffrey Epstein saga is overshadowing his achievements, according to MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings.

CNN’s token Republican was speaking about the president’s vow to seek the release of grand jury transcripts relating to the case. He told CNN Newsroom host Jessica Dean that the noise, however, is detracting attention from Trump’s “amazing six months” since being re-elected.

Trump proved that he was peeved about the clamor when he blew up at a reporter during a Cabinet meeting at the White House last week. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?!” he barked, calling the question a “waste” of time. He has since branded those demanding more information “troublemakers and radical left lunatics.”

Trump, pictured with his wife Melania, Jeffrey Epstein and the now-jailed Ghislaine Maxwell, has tried to distance himself from the furor. Davidoff Studios/Getty

Jennings said that the president is probably rattled because Epstein is “all anybody wants to talk about.”

“It‘s vexed the president a little bit because I think he‘s had an amazing six months,” the Trump loyalist began.

“I think he‘s got a lot of accomplishments. And I‘m sure he‘s frustrated that all anybody wants to talk about is Epstein, instead of all the things that he‘s done to fulfill campaign promises.”

Jennings claimed that the public, including Trump’s angry cap-burning MAGA base, has “overstated” the importance of the case.

“Well, first of all, people in the president‘s base did have a lot of questions about it. And they still have those questions. And so this story was floating around out there, not by the president. I think it‘s been overstated, actually, how much he personally actually talked about it on the campaign, but certainly it‘s true that a lot of people around him and that supported him wanted more information about it,” he explained.

“And so you‘ve got that group of people that continue to agitate for it. And then you have Democrats coming along, who didn‘t care about this until five minutes ago, and now they‘re piling onto it.”

Trump blasted a reporter for asking a question about the Epstein scandal. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump, meanwhile, said he’s actually got more popular “since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

“My Poll Numbers within the Republican Party, and MAGA, have gone up, significantly, since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax was exposed by the Radical Left Democrats and, just plain ‘troublemakers,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “They have hit 90%, 92%, 93%, and 95%, in various polls, and are all Republican Party records.”