Steve Bannon Pal Guo Wengui Arrested in $1 BILLION Fraud Conspiracy

Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui—a close friend of right-wing media personality Stephen K. Bannon who has long been on the FBI’s radar—has been charged in a massive, $1 billion fraud conspiracy, the feds announced Wednesday.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors unsealed a 12-count indictment against Guo, who is also known as “Miles Kwok,” “Brother Seven,” and “The Principal,” charging the mysterious moneyman with a raft of wire fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering counts.

According to authorities, Guo, 52, and co-conspirator Jin Ming Je, 56, misappropriated some $1 billion in “fraudulently obtained funds during the course of their conspiracy.” Guo allegedly used the money, for, among other things, a 50,000-square-foot New Jersey mansion, upkeep on a $37 million yacht, a $3.5 million Ferrari, Chinese and Persian rugs worth nearly $1 million, a $4.4 million Bugatti sports car, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roads, a $62,000 television, a $53,000 fireplace log cradle holder, and two $36,000 mattresses.

The FBI on Wednesday did not return The Daily Beast’s request for comment, nor did Guo’s various right-wing allies. Bannon didn’t mention Guo’s arrest during the opening segment of his show.

Guo and Je, a dual citizen of Hong Kong and the U.K. who prosecutors believe was the alleged scheme’s “financial architect and key money launderer,” lied to investors about where their funds were going, according to court documents.

The feds say Guo used two nonprofits he founded in 2018, the Rule of Law Foundation and the Rule of Law Society “to amass followers who were aligned with his purported policy objectives in China and who were also inclined to believe [his] statements regarding investment and money-making opportunities.”

In one instance, Guo and Je bilked investors out of more than $260 million via a “purported stablecoin” called the Himalaya Dollar, and a trading coin called Himalaya Coin, or H Coin, according to prosecutors.

“If the H Coin is worthless, [the issuer of H coin] can sell all 20 percent of the gold, exchange it to you, and become your money,” Guo said in an online video posted in October 2021. “Or take all the value of 20 percent gold and ask everyone to unify it and make it yours.” He promised that if “anyone loses money, I can say that I will compensate 100 percent. I give you 100 percent. Whoever loses money, I will bear it.”

When the H Coin and H Dollar were issued, the pair two weeks later claimed a 26,900 percent increase in value. Je also publicly trumpeted the fact that someone bought a €3.5 million Ferrari using the Himalaya Exchange. However, federal authorities allege that was a lie, too.

“In truth, a Himalaya Exchange employee sent the Ferrari broker an international bank wire to cover the cost of the Ferrari, while also processing a corresponding ‘transaction’ on the Himalaya Exchange to create the false appearance that the purchase had taken place...” they said in a statement. “The buyer of the Ferrari was a close relative of [Guo].”

Guo’s billionaire lifestyle has previously come into question. According to documents unearthed in a New York case, Guo testified under oath in 2019 in a Virginia lawsuit that his net worth was “negative,” didn’t “have any more money,” has no “income from any sources,” and continued despite having “not a penny left.”

Guo is close with Bannon, whose conspiracy-spewing War Room podcast constantly attacks China’s communist government—and every episode features Guo’s anti-CCP rap song.

Guo’s proximity to Bannon has been problematic, particularly since the right-wing American has come under law enforcement scrutiny several times in recent years for running a scammy nonprofit to build a privately-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall.

In fact, Bannon was relaxing and reading a book on Guo’s yacht just off the coast of Westbrook, Connecticut, when FBI special agents arrested him in August 2020.

Guo has attracted quite a bit of media attention, because so much of his story is cloaked in mystery.

Guo fled China in 2014 to avoid corruption charges, and he used his freedom in the West to criticize what he deemed widespread government corruption.

His appearance in the United States as a freedom-loving Chinese billionaire in exile comes at a time when the authoritarian communist government back home is violently reeling back from its capitalist expansion in the 1990s—actively hunting down successful oligarchs who are perceived as a threat to the party leadership.

In 2017, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that it was now using the global police network to track him down by having Interpol issue a “red notice” for him. At the time, the South China Morning Post detailed how Guo was suspected of bribing a disgraced counter-espionage government official with 60 million yuan, roughly equivalent to $8.7 million at the time.

However, much like his buddy Bannon, Guo has managed to anger allies who accuse him of scamming them too.

In 2020, he was sued in New York state court by a Chinese dissident who quit his Uber job to help Guo with his media ventures, only to allegedly get stiffed. Liehong Zhuang claimed that when he spoke up, his former boss started defaming him on his popular online show, and at one point used the right-wing social media network Getter to encourage a mob to attack him at home.