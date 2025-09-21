Politics

Steve Bannon Says ‘Teachers Are Terrorists’ in Unhinged Tribute

The former Trump adviser made the remark while praising Kirk’s values on marriage, family, and early parenthood.

Steve Bannon labeled America’s teachers “terrorists” while speaking from Charlie Kirk’s massive memorial service in Arizona on Sunday.

The former Trump adviser made the comment during a broadcast on the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, as his co-host Gina Loudon was celebrating Kirk’s “throwback ideas,” such as “young marriage” and having “lots of children.”

When Loudon noted that the late right-wing activist’s old-school ideas “are not popular on college campuses right now,” Bannon pushed back with a startling statement.

OXON HILL, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Steve Bannon, media personality and political strategist, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The annual four-day gathering brings together conservative U.S. lawmakers, international leaders, media personalities and businessmen to discuss and champion conservative ideas. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Steve Bannon declared, “We are at war in this country,” after Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Well, I actually think they are popular,” Bannon, 71, said, “but it’s not the way those kids—look, from kindergarten all the way up, they are essentially, you know, a third of the teachers are terrorists that are trying to form them.”

“That’s right,” Loudon chimed in.

Bannon, a father of three adult children, claimed young people are seeking out Kirk’s ideals even though “the way they’re formed” is “radical.”

“Particularly young men who have been told, ‘You’re bad, you’re everything evil, you’ve gotta change, we have to change you, we have to give you drugs’—that’s what I think underneath about the family, about marrying early, about having lots of kids, and about being a good dad, I think that that is right below the surface,” he said.

FILE PHOTO: Founder and president of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/File Photo
Kirk, 31 at the time of his murder, traveled to college campuses to promote conservative politics and values. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

In the wake of Kirk’s murder at a Utah college campus, MAGA figures have increasingly spoken of a “terrorist” threat coming from “the left.”

Bannon declared, “Charlie Kirk is a casualty of war. We are at war in this country,” shortly after the assassination.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said the Trump administration would use “every resource” to “destroy” what he called left-wing “terrorist networks,” a pledge echoed by Vice President JD Vance.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced he was designating “Antifa,” the decentralized political movement he has railed against since his first term in office, as a terrorist organization.

Critics have accused the Trump administration of using Kirk’s killing and pretense of terrorism to go after political opponents and weaken democratic norms, with Calfornia Governor Gavin Newsom pointing out that Miller recently labeled the Democratic Party a “domestic extremist organization.”

