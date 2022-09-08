Steve Bannon Turns Himself In for ‘Build the Wall’ Fraud Case

Rightwing provocateur Steve Bannon turned himself in Thursday morning to the Manhattan district attorney's office, where he is expected to face criminal charges of financial fraud.

Local prosecutors are attempting to nail him for crimes that former President Donald Trump had already pardoned. However, that presidential Get Out of Jail card only applied to a previous federal case that had to be dropped. The DA operates at a state level and doesn’t have to abide by that pardon.

Bannon must turn over his passport and is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m., according to a source familiar with the case. That person said the DA’s case is being handled by two prosecutors in the office’s economic crimes bureau: assistant district attorneys Daniel Passeser and Michael Frantel.

The U.S. Constitution guarantees that a person cannot be prosecuted twice for the same crime, a concept known as “double jeopardy.” However, New Yorkers fed up with rampant corruption during the Trump administration sought to create a loophole of sorts in 2019, allowing the state to pursue criminal charges on a local level that weren’t being addressed at the federal one.

The Manhattan DA’s office has taken the same approach with other Trump World associates. Last year, it brought a criminal cyberstalking case against another person who’d previously received a Trump pardon: Ken Kurson, a former newspaper editor who’s close with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Earlier this year, Kurson took a plea deal for unlawfully spying on his ex-wife.