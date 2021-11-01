CHEAT SHEET
Trick-or-Treaters Spot Steve Buscemi Dressed as His Own 'Fellow Kids' Meme for Halloween
Steve Buscemi astonished some fellow kids on the streets of Brooklyn Sunday night by dressing up as his own famous meme for Halloween. The actor put on a backwards cap, “Music Band” T-shirt, and carried a skateboard to recreate a five-second 30 Rock sketch that went on to become the celebrated “How do you do, fellow kids?” meme. The New York Post reported that Buscemi handed out candy to stunned trick-or-treaters from a Park Slope stoop. One Buscemi fan, 13-year-old Stella Wexler Rush, told the Post: “I was trick-or-treating with my friends. We weren’t sure if it was him at first... It was crazy I didn’t know he lived so nearby... It was nice meeting him. It was just this unexpected surprise.”