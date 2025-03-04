Cheat Sheet
1
Trump’s Press Secretary Claims Dead Man Will Attend President’s Speech
DEAD MAN WALKING
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 4:13PM EST 
Fox News
Fox News Fox News

President Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt made a crucial error when she went on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning to discuss Trump’s joint address to Congress. The 27-year-old press secretary was advertising the White House guest list, that she claimed would feature “everyday Americans,” when she named a dead firefighter Corey Comperatore. In the same breath, Leavitt seemed to suggest Comperatore, 50, who was fatally caught in the crossfire of Trump’s assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, would accompany his fellow “everyday Americans.” Leavitt’s spiel started with mighty compliments to the president and his wife Melania Trump. “The first lady will be in attendance tonight and the guest list that she put together, and President Trump put together, is phenomenal. There will be everyday American heroes in attendance,” Leavitt remarked, before she divulged the list of attendees. “Stephanie Diller, whom you mentioned too, lost her husband in the line of duty at the hands of an illegal immigrant. You have Marc Fogel, who of course because of President Trump’s peace through strength efforts returned from Russian captivity. Corey Comperatore, who lost his life protecting his family in Butler, Pennsylvania.” Leavitt didn’t appear to catch her mistake as she proudly continued down her list: “You’ll also have an auto worker, you’ll have a steel worker, and you will see exceptional Americans with great stories. President Trump will be telling their stories tonight.”

Read it at X

2

Steve Carell Joins ‘Succession’ Creator’s Next Project

ELDEST BOY
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.04.25 5:45PM EST 
Steve Carell poses at the opening night of "Uncle Vanya" on Broadway at The Vivian Beaumont at Lincoln Center Theater on April 24, 2024 in New York City.
Steve Carell poses at the opening night of "Uncle Vanya" on Broadway at The Vivian Beaumont at Lincoln Center Theater on April 24, 2024 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

While fans won’t be getting a new season of Succession, they might just be getting the second best thing as the show’s mastermind, Jesse Armstrong, has finally landed on a cast to lead his feature directorial debut. So far untitled, Armstrong’s film is set to star Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef, and Cory Michael Smith. The picture will follow a group of billionaire friends who, according to Variety, reunite “against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.” Alongside writing, Armstrong will also be directing the film, which marks his first project since Succession ended in 2023. It will begin filming this month in Park City, Utah and is slated to debut on HBO later this spring. “I’m intrigued to discover whether being around so many brilliant actors and directors on Succession has in any way rubbed off on me. Let’s hope so,” Armstrong told Variety in a statement. “I’m grateful to Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi and the whole HBO team for backing this film so wholeheartedly and helping me pull together a dream team of cast and crew.”

Read it at Variety

3
BlackRock Makes Trump’s Panama Canal Dreams Come True
ART OF THE DEAL
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 5:37PM EST 
Ships passing through Miraflores Locks in the Panama Canal.
Ships passing through Miraflores Locks in the Panama Canal. Edwin Remsberg/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

American asset management company BlackRock has volunteered to buy two ports at either end of the Panama Canal from their current Hong Kong-based ownership, CNN reported Tuesday. Chinese influence on the canal has angered President Donald Trump in recent weeks. He has even threatened multiple times to “take back” control of the crucial international waterway. Under a 1999 treaty negotiated with the U.S., the canal belongs to Panama, but Trump did not like Chinese ownership over some of the port operations. “China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back,” Trump said during his inaugural address. According to the deal, which was announced Tuesday, BlackRock and other investors will spend $22.8 billion to buy the ports of Balboa and Cristobal at both ends of the canal from Hong-Kong company CK Hutchison. The deal is an “agreement in principal.” BlackRock’s consortium will also buy CK Hutchison’s controlling interest in 43 other ports comprising 199 berths in 23 countries, excluding ports it operates in China or Hong Kong. “These world-class ports facilitate global growth,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a statement. “Through our deep connectivity to organizations like Hutchison … and governments around the world, we are increasingly the first call for partners seeking patient, long-term capital. We are thrilled our clients can participate in this investment.”

Read it at CNN

4
‘Emilia Pérez’ Star Reveals She Mistakenly Got High From Oscars Gift Bag
Unscripted Trip
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 2:44PM EST 
Karla Sofía Gascón arrives at the 50th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia in France.
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Karla Sofía Gascón, the actress ensnared in controversy after her racist posts resurfaced, revealed she accidentally got high off an Oscars gift bag. In an Instagram story posted on Tuesday, the Emilia Pérez star said she ate a bag of chips and drank a lemon-flavored soda from the Academy’s goodie bag when she “suddenly” started feeling dizzy. “I call a friend to tell him to be alert in case something happens to me,” she wrote, before realizing what had actually happened. Checking the packaging, she found nothing unusual in the chips—then looked at the soda can. The Instagram story included a photo of the can, which clearly stated “MG THC.” It appears the high hadn’t fully worn off when Gascón made the story. “I laugh now even though I still have vertigo, but I did get scared,” she wrote. At the Oscars, the actress was the punchline of a joke by host Conan O’Brien, who said: “Little fact for you, Anora uses the f-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist—‘You tweeted what?!’" But Gascón’s social media candor doesn’t seem to be fading anytime soon.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

5
Republican Lawmakers Are Falling Over Themselves to Put Trump on Dollar Bills
ALL ABOUT THE DONALDS
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 03.04.25 5:30PM EST 
Donald Trump.
House Republicans are trying to get Donald Trump’s face on two different dollar bills. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images.

House Republicans have introduced in the last week not one but two separate bills that would put President Donald Trump’s face on U.S. currency. Last week, South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson revealed his legislation calling for the creation of a new $250 bill that would bear the sitting president’s visage. “Most valuable bill for most valuable President!” he wrote on X. Now, Texas Rep. Brandon Gill is proposing a similar yet distinct idea: replace Benjamin Franklin, who currently appears on the $100 bill, with Trump. “President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family,” Gill said in a statement. “Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again, and put America first by ending useless foreign aid.” Both of the fawning campaigns to immortalize the president face the same key roadblock: Federal law doesn’t allow a living person’s portrait to appear on U.S. currency. MAGA Rep Anna Paulina Luna has also introduced a bill that aims to add Trump to Mount Rushmore.

Read it at USA TODAY

6
Tardy Travelers Attack Airline Staff in Caught-on-Camera Scuffle: Cops
Destination: Detention
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 5:25PM EST 
Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia and Rafael Seirafe-Novaes.
Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia and Rafael Seirafe-Novaes. Miami Dade Corrections

A newly engaged couple headed to Cancún for a celebratory getaway allegedly turned violent at Miami International Airport on Sunday, attacking airline employees and trying to force their way onto an American Airlines flight, authorities said. Rafael Seirafe-Novaes and Beatriz Rapoport-De-Campos-Maia “ignored the signs and verbal commands” of a ticket agent before barging onto the jet bridge, according to a police report. Cell phone footage shows Seirafe-Novaes scuffling with security officers before he and Rapoport-De-Campos-Maia were taken into custody. During the altercation, the couple allegedly shoved two airline workers and threw coffee on them. Rapoport-De-Campos-Maia later denied the allegations in an interview with CBS Miami, insisting, “Nobody threw coffee. The coffee was in my hand, and just fell apart.” They have each been charged with two counts of battery and one count of trespassing on property after warning—charges they are reportedly fighting. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, acts of intentional violence in an international airport are punishable with a fine of up to $250,000 and 20 years in prison.

Read it at ABC News

7
Trump Spurs Americans to Apply for U.K. Citizenship in Record Numbers
BYE BYE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 5:21PM EST 
BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 2: In this photo illustration, a man holds a post-Brexit United Kingdom issued passport on February 2, 2025 in Bath, England.
BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 2: In this photo illustration, a man holds a post-Brexit United Kingdom issued passport on February 2, 2025 in Bath, England. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

A record number of Americans applied for U.K. citizenship last year after Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. More than 6,100 U.S. citizens applied in 2024, breaking a two-decade long record and marking a 26 percent increase over 2023. American applications for U.K citizenship also surged precipitously in Q4 of 2024 following the election, rising 40 percent year-over-year to about 1,700 according to data published by the country’s Home Office. According to immigration lawyers, Trump’s presidential re-election in November likely sparked the increase application numbers. Changes in U.K. taxes may have also contributed to this surge. Elena Hinchin, a partner at law firm Farrer & co, told the Financial Times that the political landscape in the U.S. was a “very serious driver.” She said: “We’ve definitely seen more interest in citizenship from the U.S. since the lead-up to the election campaign. There’s much more interest than under the previous Trump administration.”

Read it at The Financial Times

8
Traveler Picking Up Suitcase at Boston Baggage Claim Stung by Scorpion
STING OPERATION
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 11:34AM EST 
A view of a Scorpian.
A view of a Scorpian. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

A woman was stung by a scorpion when retrieving her luggage at the Boston Logan Airport in the baggage claim area of customs, according to the Massachusetts State Police, ABC News reported. The passenger felt a sharp sting at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening when she was picking up her bags after flying back from Mexico. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the police and Boston EMS. Just how a scorpion ended up near her bag at the airport is still unclear, especially because they are not typically local to the Boston area. “While most scorpion stings are not serious, medical attention may be needed for pain management and wound care, including preventive tetanus vaccine,” according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. “Young children may be more likely to develop neurologic symptoms and need urgent treatment.” It is worth mentioning that over 2,000 species of the predatory arachnids can be found across the globe according to Mayo Clinic. “Scorpions can be found on every continent except Antarctica but are most commonly seen in subtropical and tropical areas of the world,” the CDC claims. “Scorpion stings often cause intense pain and redness, but venom from some species can cause severe illness, affecting the heart, nervous system, and other organs. Manifestations include agitation, arrhythmias, bleeding and other coagulation disorders, pancreatitis, uncontrollable muscle spasms, shock, and even death.”

Read it at ABC News

9
Harvey Weinstein Responds After Adrien Brody Mentions His Kids In Long Oscar Speech
PRISON TAKE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 11:14AM EST 
Harvey Weinstein (L) and fashion designer Georgina Chapman in 2017.
Harvey Weinstein (L) and fashion designer Georgina Chapman in 2017. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Disgraced former film mogul Harvey Weinstein has weighed in on Adrien Brody name-dropping his ex-wife and children during Sunday’s Oscars, saying he’s “grateful” they’re being cared for. “Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be,” a rep for Weinstein told the New York Post. Brody, who won Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist on Sunday, ran five minutes over the Academy’s 45-second speech limit, giving a shoutout to his partner, Georgina Chapman, and her children: “I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children, Dash and India.” Chapman and Weinstein were married from 2007 to 2017 and share two children, born in 2010 and 2013. The fashion designer and actress filed for divorce when dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Weinstein, 72, has been locked up at Rikers Island since 2020 after being sentenced to 23 years for rape and sexual assault, in a conviction that has since been overturned. He was reportedly diagnosed with bone marrow cancer last year and is undergoing treatment behind bars.

Read it at New York Post

10
Tourist Detained Indefinitely by ICE Despite Return Ticket
IN LIMBO
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 9:51AM EST 
The US-Mexico border fence is in eastern Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, on February 26, 2025. The government of Mexico sends troops to the northern border with the United States in early February as part of a 10,000-member deployment operation to tighten measures against illegal migration and cross-border drug smuggling.
The US-Mexico border fence is in eastern Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, on February 26, 2025. The government of Mexico sends troops to the northern border with the United States in early February as part of a 10,000-member deployment operation to tighten measures against illegal migration and cross-border drug smuggling. Moreno/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A German tourist is being held indefinitely in an immigration detention center after she was denied entry at the San Diego border and taken into the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody last month, The Guardian reported. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection are holding Jessica Brösche, 26-year-old German tattoo artist, after she tried to return from Tijuana, Mexico with her American friend Amelia Lofving. They both were traveling with tattoo equipment. “I just want to get home, you know? I’m really desperate,” Brösche told ABC 10 News in a phone interview from a detention facility. Lofving, who is a designer, had just moved to Los Angeles when she met Brösche in Tijuana. Brösche was carrying a visa waiver to enter the U.S. in her German passport, however she was still pulled aside for a secondary inspection by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent. According to KBPS, Brösche was accused of planning to violate the terms of the visa waiver program to extend her time as a tattoo artist in Los Angeles. She was eventually moved from a detention cell in San Diego to the Otay Mesa center where she has been stuck for more than a month. “She says it was like a horror movie. They were screaming in all different rooms. After nine days, she said she went so insane that she started punching the walls and then she’s got blood on her knuckles,” Lofving said of Brösche’s experience. Lofving claims she asked ICE agents if her friend could just be sent back to Mexico, but they told her because of Brösche’s lack of legal residency there she would be deported back to Germany.

Read it at The Guardian

