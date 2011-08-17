Steve Jobs Biography Pushed Up

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Fortune
The release date for Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ authorized biography has been pushed forward from March 2012 to November of this year—but the move has nothing to do with Jobs' health. According to its publisher, Simon & Schuster, the only reason for the switch is that “the book was finished and ready to publish.” The book, called Steve Jobs: A Biography, is being written by Walter Isaacson, who tells Fortune the new publication date is "actually not related to any decline [in Jobs' health]." Simon & Schuster also released an image of the book’s jacket.