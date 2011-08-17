CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Steve Jobs Biography Pushed Up

    Books

    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    The release date for Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ authorized biography has been pushed forward from March 2012 to November of this year—but the move has nothing to do with Jobs' health. According to its publisher, Simon & Schuster, the only reason for the switch is that “the book was finished and ready to publish.” The book, called Steve Jobs: A Biography, is being written by Walter Isaacson, who tells Fortune the new publication date is "actually not related to any decline [in Jobs' health]." Simon & Schuster also released an image of the book’s jacket.

    Read it at Fortune