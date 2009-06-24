Steve Jobs' Surgeon Speaks

CHEAT SHEET
No shortcuts to the top of the waiting list for Steve Jobs: “[He] was the sickest patient on the waiting list at the time a donor organ became available," said James Eason, chief of transplantation at the hospital in Memphis where Jobs received a liver transplant. “Mr. Jobs is now recovering well and has an excellent prognosis." Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Jobs received the liver transplant two months ago. He is scheduled to return to Apple by the end of the month.