CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Steve Jobs' Surgeon Speaks

    Seen This?

    Robert Galbraith, Reuters / Landov

    No shortcuts to the top of the waiting list for Steve Jobs: “[He] was the sickest patient on the waiting list at the time a donor organ became available," said James Eason, chief of transplantation at the hospital in Memphis where Jobs received a liver transplant. “Mr. Jobs is now recovering well and has an excellent prognosis." Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Jobs received the liver transplant two months ago. He is scheduled to return to Apple by the end of the month.

    Read it at Wall Street Journal