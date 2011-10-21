Steve Jobs Threatened 'War' With Google

CHEAT SHEET
A new biography of Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson offers new insights into Jobs's falling out with Google founder Eric Schmidt, an Apple board member from 2006 to 2009. Infuriated over Android phones that borrowed iPhone features, Jobs told Schmidt the product was “grand theft” and said, “I’m willing to go thermonuclear war on this.” He told Schmidt he would never settle because money wasn't important to him. The book also gives details about Jobs's battle with cancer. The Apple cofounder refused to get treatment after he was diagnosed, despite being urged to do so by his wife, sister, and friends. When he finally decided to get treatment, he went to the cutting edge, opting for an experimental DNA-sequencing technique.