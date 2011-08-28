Steve Jobs's Biggest Contribution

CHEAT SHEET
In the wake of Apple CEO Steve Jobs's resignation, The New York Times's Steve Lohr assessed the tech master's legacy, and concluded that his biggest accomplishment was acknowledging that although it is difficult to engineer innovation, Jobs found ways to increase the odds of it occurring. Experts who study innovation say Jobs's creativity has shaped industries far beyond computing and is crucial in a time when the U.S. is catching up to other nations. According to their studies, Apple had a 37 percent "innovation premium" during Jobs’s first stint with the company. When he was away, Apple had a 31 percent innovation discount, and when he returned, the company had a 52 percent innovation premium.